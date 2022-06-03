Orkney celebrates the Platinum Jubilee

Events have been taking place in Orkney to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Islanders joined in with the lighting of beacons across the country and turned out to celebrate 70 years on the throne for Queen Elizabeth.

Kirkwall Pipe Band played ahead of the beacon being lit in front of St Magnus Cathedral on Thursday evening.

Local groups including the Orkney Rocks Choir performed at the ceremony, with speeches from the Town Crier and Councillor David Dawson.

Most of Orkney's isles also had their own beacon lighting ceremonies and the festivities are scheduled to carry on throughout the weekend.

Video: Hannah Roe