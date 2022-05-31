'My heart says Ukraine but my head says Scotland'

Michael Kerr has split loyalties for the World Cup semi-final play off match as he has a Ukrainian mother and a Scottish father.

Mr Kerr said, with the exception of Eurovision, the game will be the first time Ukraine has been in the global spotlight for something positive since it was invaded by Russia more than three months ago.

He will be in the away end for Wednesday's match at Hampden and was torn when asked for his big match verdict.

Mr Kerr told BBC Scotland: "I can't take a draw, can I? My heart says Ukraine because of the situation but my head says Scotland, I think."