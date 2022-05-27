Ewan McGregor says playing the part of Obi-Wan Kenobi was too much to imagine as a young fan of the films.

McGregor first played the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars more than 20 years ago and now he is back as the Jedi master for a new Disney+ series.

As the new series debuts, the star told BBC Scotland's The Edit that it was so important to him growing up after seeing his uncle Denis Lawson play X-wing pilot Wedge Antilles in all three films of the original Star Wars trilogy.