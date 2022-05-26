Planned reforms of fishing legislation amount of a relaxation of rules on discards, campaigners claim.

Open Seas and Greenpeace have been using drones to catalogue dead fish being thrown back into the sea from boats in Scotland's waters.

They say the practice has continued - often legally - since it was supposedly banned around a decade ago.

The Scottish government insists claims that rules will be relaxed are "inaccurate" but says simplification is needed.