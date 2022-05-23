The oil giant BP says it believes enough jobs can be created in its alternative energies business to replace those lost by a long term shift away from oil.

The supermajor has promised a 40% reduction in oil and gas operations by the end of the decade.

Some studies predict employment in areas like hydrogen or carbon capture will not match the scale of the oil sector.

But the company's UK boss, Louise Kingham, said they're "quite convinced" the two can be matched as long as the transition is not sudden.