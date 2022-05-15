Sheku Bayoh's sister believes Scotland is a racist country

Sheku Bayoh, 31, died after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in 2015.

At a public inquiry into his death last week, his sister Kadi Johnson said she no longer feels safe in Scotland.

She told BBC One Scotland's The Sunday Show that she now regrets encouraging her brother to move from London.

"Scotland is a place that I once loved and I felt safe in, but since my brother's death I don't feel safe anymore," she said.

Asked if Scotland was a racist country, she replied: "I'm afraid I will say yes."