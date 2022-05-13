A Eurovision superfan from Peterculter in Aberdeen is visiting the event for the 23rd time.

Kevin Sherwin first went to the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 after seeing an advert on Teletext for the event in Dublin.

He has since visited a variety of countries from Estonia to Latvia to Sweden.

In 2002, Mr Sherwin spoke to the BBC about his love of the contest.

At the time he said: "People look at me like I've got two heads when I say I'm going to the Eurovision Song Contest because it's unique.

"There's a buzz, it's indescribable, it's like all your birthdays rolled into one".

The taxi driver is currently in Turin for Saturday night's performance.