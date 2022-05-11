Under-18s seeking asylum were recorded as adults

Support agencies say a growing number of teenage asylum seekers in Scotland have been unlawfully recorded as adults and left in hotels for months with no help.

After a short process known as a “glance” age assessment, some have been left unable to access even adult benefits because their age is disputed leaving them open to trafficking and exploitation.

The Home Office’s own rules state those claiming to be children must be given the benefit of the doubt and looked after until a thorough assessment has taken place, unless they are very obviously over 18.

Kwame, who needs to remain anonymous, talked to BBC Scotland's Lucy Adams