A sister of Sheku Bayoh, who died in police custody, has said the pain of losing her brother is still there seven years on.

Kosna Bayoh was addressing the public inquiry into her brother's death. Mr Bayoh, 31, died after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in 2015.

The family believes race played a part, and say they have yet to hear the truth.

The public inquiry was announced in 2019 after it was confirmed there would be no criminal charges in the case.

A minute's silence was observed in memory of Mr Bayoh at the start of the first day of the hearings on Tuesday.