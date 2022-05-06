Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says his party has come a "clear" second place in the local government elections.

"Let me be clear, I don't aspire for Labour to be in second place, I aspire for Labour to be in first place," Mr Sarwar told BBC Scotland.

"Now that we have got Labour back on the pitch, our sights are firmly set on making sure we are competing both for the next UK general election but also the next Scottish parliament election and trying to change our country for the better."