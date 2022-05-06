Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has blamed Partygate for the loss of Conservative councillors across Scotland and the UK.

Mr Ross told the BBC the result across Scotland was "very disappointing".

"From people I've spoken to it's very clear, Partygate was the dominating issue here," he said.

"Where we could get the focus on local issues like here in Moray, people have responded to that.

"But where there have been national issues that dominated, Partygate has struck through and we have suffered as a result of that."