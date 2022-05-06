Increase in Scottish Greens first preference vote
Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said the results were "really positive" after seeing an increase in first preference votes.
“We are seeing councillors elected in parts of Scotland where we have never had representation at local council level before."
He said voters had made a connection between the climate emergency and the cost-of-living crisis having the same solutions.
Councils should be "investing like mad" in energy efficiency to resolve both issues, he added.