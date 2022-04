Scots DJ Ewan McVicar achieved international success with his breakthrough track "Tell Me Something Good" in 2021.

The song reached number 15 in the UK's Top 40 singles chart in November and caught the attention of the likes of Calvin Harris and Diplo.

After playing his debut DJ set at Terminal V Festival, Ewan, from Ayr, talked to BBC Scotland about his journey and how he turned down an offer to remix one of Elton John's songs.