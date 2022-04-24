'The sentence should reflect the seriousness of the crime'
The widow of a police officer who died in the line of duty wants mandatory life sentences for the killers of emergency workers.
Christine Fulton's husband Lewis was stabbed to death in Glasgow in 1994.
Legislation in England and Wales will mean that anyone who kills an emergency worker while committing an offence will face a mandatory life sentence.
Now Ms Fulton, from Ayrshire, wants to the see a similar law change introduced in Scotland.