Scotland's first minister has revealed that she is anxious about how going through the menopause will affect her.

Nicola Sturgeon said she was in the "foothills" of menopause but felt nervous to speak out about the "intensely personal" experience.

Speaking to ITV's Loose Women programme, Ms Sturgeon said she hoped addressing the issue would help tackle the stigma around the subject.

She said she had been considering how she would cope given her public role.