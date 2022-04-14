New drone technology is allowing mountain rescue teams to dramatically improve how they search for people who get stuck and stranded on Britain's highest peaks.

As well as using drone cameras to find the climbers, the drones can now be fitted with lights and loudspeakers to help communicate with those who are trapped.

The new technology has been developing over several years but is now being used in active rescues.

Volunteers from Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team showed BBC News how it all works.