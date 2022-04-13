The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader has called for a "power surge away from Holyrood down towards the people" as he launched his party's council election manifesto.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said it is only Liberal Democrat councillors who will focus on the issues that matter rather than the constitution.

The Lib Dems want to give councillors more control over local tax rates and spending decisions, as well as transport, planning, energy and housing decisions.

Manifesto commitments include a replacement for the council tax and opposing Holyrood setting policies for local services including social work, children's services, community justice and alcohol and drug services.