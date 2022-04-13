Patient Elizabeth Gamper challenged Scotland's health secretary Humza Yousaf during his visit to a Scottish hospital.

She asked him: "Do you believe in the health service?" Ms Gamper went on to tell him about her hip operations and "years and years of grating, grinding pain".

Mr Humza said "of course" he believed in the health service but he was not going to say that every was right with the NHS either during or before the pandemic.

He told Ms Gamper: "There were clearly challenges pre-pandemic."