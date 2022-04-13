Medical chief says Covid has affected NHS services 'across the board'
A senior doctor has warned that clearing the waiting list backlogs that have built up in the NHS over the pandemic will take years.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde's Colin Mckay said pressure was relentless and the number and complexity of emergency patients was different since Covid.
He said this meant patients requiring more complicated surgery and spending longer in hospital recovering.
The Scottish government said ambitious plans were in place for NHS recovery.