The co-leader of the Scottish Greens. Patrick Harvie, said his party backs the re-opening of old rail routes; bus service improvements and an enforced ban on single use plastics.

At the Greens' local council election manifesto launch they made a commitment to put local people at the heart of decision making.

Mr Harvie said: "Green councillors will fiercely defend local assets like parks, libraries, swimming pools - they will invest in walking, wheeling and cycling. They will put local people at the heart of decision making, instead of the interest of big developers."