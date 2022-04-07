The Scottish Labour leader has hit out at the state of local services as he launched his council election manifesto.

Anas Sarwar attacked the record of the Westminster and Scottish governments and urged voters who had moved away from Labour to "come home".

Labour is putting action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis at the heart of its council election campaign.

The party has also proposed capping bus fares at £1.80 and cutting the price of rail tickets in half for three months to help with household bills.