Covid official's widow feels let down by everybody

The widow of a Scottish government official has accused the first minister of failing to ensure her husband's death was fully investigated.

Andrew Slorance died with Covid while being treated for cancer at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in December 2020.

His wife Louise has written to Nicola Sturgeon to say the external review is inadequate.

The Scottish government said clinicians from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde had extended an invitation to discuss his care and the offer remains open.