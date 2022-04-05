New car customer Ann Nairn will have to wait six months before she is able to pick up the vehicle she has ordered.

The latest car industry figures show that new car sales in Scotland fell by 7.5% last month as dealers struggled to get hold of vehicles from manufacturers.

Ms Nairn told the BBC: "Unfortunately I am going to have to wait until the end of September for my car, but I have decided to trade mine in now because we have a second car."

She added: "I can understand, there are lots of problems in the world, but I wish I could get my car now."