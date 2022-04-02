On 2 April 1982, Argentine forces invaded the British overseas territory of the Falkland Islands.

The leader of Highland Council, Margaret Davidson, was living in Port Stanley with her family and running the Malvina House Hotel when troops arrived.

Her three children were born in the Falklands and the youngest was just six months old when war began.

It has been 40 years since the Falklands War but Margaret says the current conflict in Ukraine brings back painful memories.

