Donald McLeod, who was in the Scots Guards, was sent to the Falkland Islands to fight when he was 22 years old.

In 1982, British soldiers and a naval task force were deployed as part of British efforts to liberate the Falkland Islands.

Donald’s battalion saw action just after midnight on the 14th of June in the Battle of Mount Tumbledown.

Forty years on, he has been reflecting on that time and the huge toll it took on his mental health. He was speaking to the BBC’s Suzanne Allan.