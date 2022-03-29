The boss of P&O Ferries has told MSPs he has "no plans to resign" amid an outcry over the sacking of 800 staff.

The firm laid off the seafarers - including 39 in Scotland - in order to replace them with agency workers.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon told Peter Hebblethwaite that he was a "failure of a chief executive" and might be "the most hated man in Britain".

He said the "very difficult decision" was the only way to keep the firm afloat and save thousands of jobs.

Appearing before a Holyrood committee, Mr Hebblethwaite apologised to the sacked staff and their families, but said "I need to see this through and get this business back on its feet".