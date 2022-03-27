An uninhabited Scottish island where government scientists once conducted experiments with Anthrax has been hit by a fire.

People who saw the fire on Gruinard Island from the mainland described the scene as "apocalyptic".

They said the uninhabited island off Scotland's north-west coast was ablaze from "one end to the other" on Saturday evening.

The island was used for germ warfare experiments during World War Two.

It was declared Anthrax free by the Ministry of Defence in April 1990