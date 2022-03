A doctor who worked in Ninewells Hospital during the pandemic saw families 'devastated' by Covid-19.

Tom Fardon, a Respiratory Consultant in Dundee says he looked after married couples who died in beds next to each other.

"We saw families where daughters, sons, mums and dads all came into critical care at the same time," he added.

Reflecting on the pandemic which began two years ago, Dr Fardon says the events were sobering and challenging.