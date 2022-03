The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford has called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to increase benefits for the most vulnerable in society, and ramp up green energy investment.

The Chancellor is due to make his Spring Statement this week.

Mr Sunak told the BBC he would "stand by" people, but warned sanctions against Russia were not "cost-free".

Mr Blackford was speaking to Martin Geissler on BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show.