Face mask rules to remain in Scotland until April

The first minister said people will be required to continue wearing face masks on public transport and in shops until at least early April.

All other restrictions on businesses and services are to move from legal requirement to guidance from 21 March.

This includes social distancing rules in shops and other indoor public settings, as well as the requirement for venues to collect contact details for customers.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of a surge in Covid cases in recent weeks.

A total of 1,996 people were in hospital with Covid on Monday - an increase of 191 on the previous day and not far from the peak seen in January of last year.