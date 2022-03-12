Scottish Greens target reform of energy system

The Scottish Greens have targeted a "fundamental" reform of the country's energy system to ease fuel poverty and reliance on fossil fuels.

Co-leader Patrick Harvie told the Green conference in Stirling that funding would be targeted at insulating homes and people struggling with their bills.

The party has now been in partnership government with the SNP for six months.

Mr Harvie said the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia underlined the need to reduce reliance on oil and gas.