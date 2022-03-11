Martin Compston 'forever grateful' for Sweet Sixteen

On the 20th anniversary of Sweet Sixteen, Martin Compston says he is "forever grateful" for the breakthrough the film provided him.

Compston was promising footballer but with no acting experience when he was cast in the lead role of the movie, which won critical acclaim at the Cannes film festival.

The actor told BBC The Edit's David Farrell that the Ken Loach film seemed like a lifetime ago.

The coming of age movie, set in Inverclyde about a teenager struggling to realise his dreams, is being shown at the latest Glasgow Film Festival.