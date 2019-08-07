The friends who explore abandoned buildings

“In some ways we’re like urban historians”, says 20-year-old Alistair, looking up at the ornate architecture of a building in south-west Glasgow.

Along with his friends Alex and Theo, they explore abandoned structures across the UK, creating online reports about the history and stories behind them.

Through their photos and footage, the group say they want to preserve the memory of forgotten buildings for future generations.

Warning: Urban exploration can be dangerous and could involve trespass

Pictures and footage courtesy of Urbandoned