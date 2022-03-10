SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has denied rumours that he is considering quitting from the post.

The Politico website had claimed the MP was considering his position due to infighting among the party's MPs.

Mr Blackford told BBC Scotland that it was "like silly season has arrived early".

He added: "I have a good team, a strong team, we are getting on with the job. I'll be doing that safe in the knowledge that I have a group that's behind me and a government in Edinburgh that we work closely with."