Investigators have released an animation reconstructing the moment a ScotRail passenger train derailed in Aberdeenshire in August 2020.

Three people died when the train hit a landslide and derailed after heavy rain as a drainage system was not installed as designed, a report into the accident has concluded.

The report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has been described as a "watershed moment" for rail safety.

Read more: Train derailed as drain not installed as designed

This video has no sound