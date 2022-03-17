Keep fighting for your justice says abuse victim

Victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault are asking to drop their cases because court delays are so long, according to a report seen by the BBC.

Women and children are having to wait years for cases to conclude and are left without adequate protection while they wait for a court date, it said.

The report was written for the Scottish government's Victims' Taskforce.

One woman who experienced domestic abuse urged others not to drop their cases.

Jordana considered dropping the charges against her ex-boyfriend, who beat her on a night out.

She had to wait two years and five months to see her ex found guilty.

But now she is urging other people in similar situations to not give up.