Increasing production of North Sea oil and gas is not a practical solution to reliance on Russian energy supplies, says Nicola Sturgeon.

The first minister says the switch to renewable and low carbon energy is the responsible course of action given the climate change emergency.

The Scottish Conservatives argue that increasing North Sea production could help reduce dependence on Russia.

The UK and US are banning the import of Russian oil, while the EU is stripping back its use of gas from the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine.