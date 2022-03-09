A boy who wants reusable metal water bottles to be given to every primary pupil in Scotland has become the youngest person to appear before a Holyrood committee.

Seven-year-old Callum Isted told MSPs he initially planned to visit the first minister's home to lobby her about his cause until his mother informed him that was not allowed.

Instead, he brought his proposal before the Public Petitions Committee.

Members applauded the "inspiring" schoolboy from Livingston, West Lothian, after his evidence.

The committee will further discuss Callum's suggestion.