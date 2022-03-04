Ukraine aid drivers asked: 'Rangers or Celtic?'

Two Scots who drove to eastern Europe to help evacuate people were greeted by a Ukrainian soldier with the long-standing opener: "Rangers or Celtic?".

The two landscape gardeners, 55-year-old Joseph McCarthy and Gary Taylor, 45, have been moving Ukrainians across the Ukrainian borders to safety for the past week.

Joe, from Airth in Falkirk and Gary, from Bonnyrigg in Midlothian, were stopped at a military checkpoint.

They were asked: "England?"

"No, Scotland" they replied.

The soldier laughed and asked them to show their documents.

He asked them why they were going to Odessa and seemed pleased when they said they were helping people.

The soldier made the men laugh when he then asked: "Rangers or Celtic?".

It was a light moment in a selfless aid mission which the men are funding themselves.