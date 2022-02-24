The first minister says Russia's actions in Ukraine have created perhaps the most dangerous moment since World War Two.

Russian forces have launched a major military assault on Ukraine, with reports of missile strikes and explosions near major cities.

Speaking at Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon said Russian President Vladimir Putin must "face and feel the wrath of the democratic world".

Ms Sturgeon added that the people of Ukraine must also "feel and not just hear our support and solidarity".

She called the events a clash between oppression and autocracy and freedom and democracy.