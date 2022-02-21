Family hope to help others with delayed discharge

For years, Kate has been working to improve the life of her son who has learning disabilities and who has been living in a locked hospital unit.

Now Louis has a new home close to his family and Kate hopes their experience could help other people in similar situations.

The Scottish government has said it wants significantly fewer people with learning disabilities living in inappropriate accommodation by 2024.

A new report has recommended a new national register of those with learning disabilities stuck in hospitals, and a national oversight panel to hold local authorities to account.