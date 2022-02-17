All police officers in Scotland are to be issued with an emergency treatment for drug overdoses.

Community Police Officer Ross Hunter, who is based in Tayside, has administered the life saving Naloxone spray on two separate occasions.

On the second incident, he tells the BBC that it was "close to miraculous" seeing the man who had overdosed coming back to life.

Mr Hunter said: "Someone who for all intents and purposes appeared to me to be deceased - the next thing I know they are able to breathe again and then are able to speak within two minutes. It was something else."