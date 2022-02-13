Humza Yousaf: UK decisions 'shouldn't force' Covid response
The health secretary says scrapping Covid measures in England should not force Scotland into how it tackles the virus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said self-isolation could end south of the border this month and has eased restrictions on mask-wearing.
Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Humza Yousaf gave an example of how any possible ending of universal testing would have a knock-on impact into the four-nations system.
Mr Yousaf added: "If we want to respond in a slightly more cautious manner then don't pull the rug from underneath our feet."