The health secretary says scrapping Covid measures in England should not force Scotland into how it tackles the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said self-isolation could end south of the border this month and has eased restrictions on mask-wearing.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Humza Yousaf gave an example of how any possible ending of universal testing would have a knock-on impact into the four-nations system.

Mr Yousaf added: "If we want to respond in a slightly more cautious manner then don't pull the rug from underneath our feet."