Scotland's National Clinical Director Jason Leitch has told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme that the country's Covid cases are "still too high".

However, he added that while we "were not over it" we would get to a "position where some of the remaining protections will be able to be eased".

Masks in shops, on public transport and in the classrooms of older school pupils are still required. Scotland's vaccine passport scheme for some hospitality and sporting venues is also continuing for now.