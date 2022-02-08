'I was not supported after I had my miscarriage'

When Courtney Peterson lost her unborn daughter, Lillian, a few months before the pandemic, her medical care was "cold and clinical".

She felt like she was "just a number" and she didn't get the support she needed.

Ms Peterson shared her story as a committee of MSPs said women and families in similar situations must be given help to cope with their experiences as a "matter of urgency".

They found there is currently no specific support in Scotland for those suffering from birth trauma.