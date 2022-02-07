Shantelle: 'Volunteering in my community changed my life'
Teenagers from Maryhill in Glasgow who started cooking for vulnerable residents during the pandemic say their lives have been transformed after they started volunteering.
The project is thriving - and has also helped change perceptions of young people in the area.
Getting involved in the project has been life-changing for 17-year-old Shantelle Conaghan, who helped come up with the idea of delivering hot meals to vulnerable people in the area.
"It means a lot because if I wasn't here in this building I'd be probably trying to find a job and struggling out in the community. I'd probably be homeless, kicked out," she said.
Shantelle is now on an apprenticeship with the youth club and hopes to eventually become a full-time youth worker.