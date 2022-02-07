Teenagers from Maryhill in Glasgow who started cooking for vulnerable residents during the pandemic say their lives have been transformed after they started volunteering.

The project is thriving - and has also helped change perceptions of young people in the area.

Getting involved in the project has been life-changing for 17-year-old Shantelle Conaghan, who helped come up with the idea of delivering hot meals to vulnerable people in the area.

"It means a lot because if I wasn't here in this building I'd be probably trying to find a job and struggling out in the community. I'd probably be homeless, kicked out," she said.

Shantelle is now on an apprenticeship with the youth club and hopes to eventually become a full-time youth worker.