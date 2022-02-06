Energy Minister Greg Hands says ‘a lot is being done’ to tackle rising prices
Greg Hands MP, the Energy Minister, has defended the UK government’s plans to tackle the rising costs of energy.
The Scottish energy secretary Michael Matheson has said there is a "real risk that lives will be lost" as a result of the huge hike in energy prices.
On the BBC’s Sunday Show, Mr Hands highlights the £290m that will go to Scotland and other measures to help tackle the issue.
Mr Hands also said the UK government had to be “fiscally responsible”, following the pandemic.