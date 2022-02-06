The Scottish energy secretary has said there is a "real risk that lives will be lost" as a result of the huge hike in energy prices.

Michael Matheson told the BBC's Sunday Show that the action proposed by the UK government was wholly inadequate to deal with the scale of the financial crisis facing many households.

The average energy bill is set to increase by £693 a year from April.

Mr Matheson’s comments came after Audrey Flanagan, of the Glasgow South East Foodbank, said the issue of energy prices left her in tears and she feared the coming crisis could mean people who were less well-off may die as a result.

UK Energy Minister Greg Hands said the UK government was providing support.