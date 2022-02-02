Author Val McDermid has said the signing of striker David Goodwillie to Raith Rovers has been heartbreaking for her.

The footballer was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a civil case in 2017.

Ms McDermid has withdrawn her sponsorship of the club over the move after saying she had been given assurances by a board member that the deal would not happen.

She told the BBC's Woman's Hour that her allegiances were now shifting to the women's team, who were making moves to distance themselves from the club.

Raith Rovers have defended the signing, saying it was primarily based on Goodwillie's abilities on the pitch.

He never faced a criminal trial over the rape accusation after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.