One of Scotland's rarest fish could be set for greater protection under Scottish government plans.

Flapper skate belong to the shark family and can weigh as much as a baby elephant.

Scientists have discovered flapper skate "nurseries" in the Red Rocks and Longay area of Skye's Inner Sound.

The Scottish government has proposed designating the area as a permanent Marine Protection Area (MPA).

A temporary MPA was put in place in March 2021, and then extended in December, after hundreds of flapper skate eggs were found.

The designation prohibits some activities such as fishing, diving and construction.